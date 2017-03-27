If a robocaller asks ?Can you hear me?? just hang up! It is probably a scam. #FCCtips — The FCC (@FCC) March 27, 2017

A single word could cost you big bucks as scammers record you, then charge your telephone bill, the Federal Communications Commission warns.The scam starts by calling you, sometimes posing as a legitimate company you may have dealt with, like a utility or mortgage company.They ask "can you hear me," then when you say "yes", they record you and use that against you, saying that "yes" was your approval for the charges.The FCC says if you get the call, just hang up.