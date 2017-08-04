PERSONAL FINANCE

MegaMillions fever growing as jackpot hits $346 million

Lottery players were lining up to buy tickets as the MegaMillions and Powerball jackpots grew to the $300 million range.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Lottery fever is growing in Southern California, as two separate games are offering jackpots in the $300 million range.

MegaMillions hit an estimated jackpot of $346 million after no one won the big prize Friday night. The jackpot has not been hit since the end of April.

The numbers in Friday's draw were 9, 17, 25, 63, 71 and the Mega number 4.

Powerball stands at $286 million and could pass $300 million if no one hits in Saturday's draw.

The odds aren't with the players, but that doesn't stop them from trying.

"You gotta be in it to win it," said Honesty Meeks, a regular lottery player as she bought her tickets at a Sherman Oaks store.

The odds of winning the big prize in MegaMillions is 1 in 259 million.

For Powerball, it's 1 in 293 million.
