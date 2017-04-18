Tax Day: Straight forward advice for procrastinators

PERSONAL FINANCE

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Tax Day is here! Have you procrastinated? Here is some advice for those who left their taxes to the last minute.

Usually, the deadline is April 15. But this year, that date fell on Saturday. Normally, the deadline would have been on the following Monday, but April 17 was Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C.

If you have put your taxes off until the very last second, the professionals at H&R Block in Glendale have two words for you - "do something."

"They need to do something. They either need to file a full return or file an extension. If they do nothing, the penalties are great. So my best advice is to do something," said Rosa Esqueda, a tax analyst at H&R Block.

Even if you file for that extension, you still need to pay by Tuesday if you think you owe the state or federal government any money.

The chance of getting audited is slim. The number of people audited by the IRS fell last year to just over 1 million, which is less than 1 percent of filers. The more money you make, the more likely you are to be audited.

Most filers get refunds. Already this year, approximately 80 percent have qualified for refunds averaging just over $2,800.

While many like to file their taxes online, others still opt to mail in their returns the old fashioned way. So, several post offices across the Southland have extended their hours, including a couple locations with collection hours until midnight.

To find a U.S. Postal Service location near you, visit https://www.usps.com.
