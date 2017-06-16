PERSONAL FINANCE

President Trump submits financial information detailing trust assets

FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is outlining the financial health of the business assets he placed into a trust when he took office.

The information comes in a new financial disclosure he voluntarily made Friday to the Office of Government Ethics. The documents cover January 2016 through this spring.

The report shows Trump resigned from more than 500 positions, many of them a day before his inauguration as president. Trump listed at least $315 million in liabilities, about the same as in a report he filed last year.

The documents have added importance because Trump isn't following the long tradition of presidential candidates and office-holding of making public his tax returns. Those returns provide more complete financial information than the personal financial disclosures, which only include broad ranges for income and debts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financepoliticsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldmoneypersonal financebusiness
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
6-figure salaries considered low income in some Bay Area counties
Tax Day: Straight forward advice for procrastinators
As tax time nears, here are tips about overlooked deductions
IRS offers tips on how to avoid tax scams
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
9 alleged members of Vagos biker gang arrested in SoCal
Minnesota cop acquitted in Philando Castile shooting
Doctor says Rep. Scalise's vital signs stable
Santa Ana burglary suspect pulled down from ceiling of 7-Eleven
Trump says he is 'canceling' Obama-era Cuba deal
Funeral honors firefighter killed in DTLA ladder accident
Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself guilty of manslaughter
Show More
South LA gunman in custody after shootout with police
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display at LA City Hall
Amazon buying Whole Foods in $13.7 billion deal
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof arrested
What's the best advice you ever got from your dad?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos