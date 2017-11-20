Fire breaks out at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu

Two outbuildings were damaged after a fire broke out at Calamigos Ranch event center in Malibu early Monday. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Two outbuildings were damaged after a fire broke out at Calamigos Ranch event center in Malibu early Monday.

Firefighters were called to the facility in the 300 block of Latigo Canyon Road shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The blaze was declared a knockdown by 4:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Calamigos Ranch is located in Malibu Wine Country and is a popular spot for weddings and private events. Officials said the main building of the center was not affected in the fire.
