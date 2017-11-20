Fire breaks out at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu

Two outbuildings were damaged after a fire broke out at Calamigos Ranch event center in Malibu early Monday.Firefighters were called to the facility in the 300 block of Latigo Canyon Road shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.The blaze was declared a knockdown by 4:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was under investigation.Calamigos Ranch is located in Malibu Wine Country and is a popular spot for weddings and private events. Officials said the main building of the center was not affected in the fire.