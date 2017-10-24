GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A fire erupted on the side of the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills Tuesday morning amid hot, dry and windy conditions. One person was detained in connection with the blaze, which was being investigated as a possible arson case.
The 1/2-acre blaze was reported shortly before 8 a.m. west of Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.
Traffic on the westbound lanes was temporarily brought to a standstill as crews doused the flames.
No structures were threatened.
LAFD said this blaze was one of two freeway-adjacent fires in the area on Tuesday. The other blaze, which was south of the Woodley Avenue blaze, was already extinguished.
Ground crews were handling the Woodley Avenue fire as LAFD helicopters conducted aerial reconnaissance.
Firefighters got a handle on the flames and knocked it down quickly.
The identity of the detained person was not immediately released.
The LAFD had declared a citywide red flag alert as most of Southern California remains under a red flag warning due to the record-breaking temperatures and strong Santa Ana winds.