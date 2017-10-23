A small brush fire broke out on a hillside in Rancho Palos Verdes on Monday morning and briefly threatened nearby homes before firefighters stopped its forward progress.The 1/4-acre blaze began shortly after 11 a.m. near the 30900 block of Hawthorne Boulevard and was making its way uphill amid a regional red-flag warning.Working in 90-degree heat, Los Angeles County firefighters doused the flames before they reached the houses perched atop the 200-foot hill.There were no immediate reports of injuries.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.