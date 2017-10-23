  • LIVE VIDEO Pres. Trump awards Medal of Honor to hero SoCal veteran

Firefighters stop forward progress of Rancho Palos Verdes brush fire amid red flag warning

A red flag warning was in effect across the Southland on Monday as Santa Ana winds conspired with near-record-breaking high temperatures. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
A small brush fire broke out on a hillside in Rancho Palos Verdes on Monday morning and briefly threatened nearby homes before firefighters stopped its forward progress.

The 1/4-acre blaze began shortly after 11 a.m. near the 30900 block of Hawthorne Boulevard and was making its way uphill amid a regional red-flag warning.

Working in 90-degree heat, Los Angeles County firefighters doused the flames before they reached the houses perched atop the 200-foot hill.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
