Whether you're doling it out or your kids are bringing it home, you may be tempted by a lot of candy this Halloween. Here's what 100 calories of your favorites measure out to.Hershey's Kisses, those foil-wrapped chocolate cuties are a calorie-counters favorite, are less than 25 calories each. Four-and-a-half of them come to 100 calories.These snack-sized Kit-Kats have two little crispy bars. To make 100 calories you'll have about a package and a half.Another crunchy chocolate bar, Twix, is popular all year round. The good news? You get to eat two.Want some peanut butter to go with your chocolate? These single Reese's peanut butter cups are 110 calories to be exact, so leave a little behind if you can.And if sour is your thing, fruity Skittles might fill the bill. Twenty-five little Skittles total 100 calories.Do you love chewy Starburst? You get five tries to figure out your favorite flavor.And Brach's candy corn lovers will be happy to hear that to reach 100 calories you can have 13.6 candy kernels.And this might be obvious, but don't just have candy! Yes, it tastes good going down, but you'll crash and burn later on.If you are at a party and don't have a meal, grab some veggies, a piece of good quality cheese or a handful of nuts. You're going to feel a lot better later on.