FOOD & DRINK

3 tons of cheese recalled from California stores

A Miami company is recalling 6,000 pounds (more than 2,700 kilograms) of cheese from California stores because of possible bacterial contamination.

A Food and Drug Administration news release says the affected Queso Duro Blando brand cheese, distributed by La Nica Products Inc., has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected cheese has an expiration date of Aug. 31, 2017 and a UPC code of 8 52304 74023 2. The lot number is 254. No illnesses have been reported. The recall followed testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Otherwise heathy adults can experience flu-like symptoms.
