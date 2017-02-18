FOOD & DRINK

5 things every wine lover needs for National Drink Wine Day

Time to stop and smell the rose. Feb. 18th is National Drink Wine Day! (KTRK)

Time to stop and smell the rosé. Feb. 18 is National Drink Wine Day!

Everything is better with accessories and wine is no exception. If you're into wine, you're in luck, oenophiles! There are plenty of things to pair your wine with and we're not just talking about cheese.

Here are the five things you need to love the wine you're with:

1. A wine glass that can fit your needs

This wine glass holds an entire 750mL bottle of wine - or just one serving. This should be enough to last you through an entire Bachelor/ette finale!


2. A discreet bag to take wine with you wherever you go

Did your friend invite you to their off-off-off Broadway play or do you just want to be the life of the PTA?

This purse has a secret insulated compartment that holds a removable 1.5-liter bladder (1 bladder included) for your favorite wine. The exterior flap conceals the pouring spout until you are ready to party!


3. An unbreakable wine glass

Kids, pets or your own clumsiness keep breaking your wine glass? This soft, flexible and foldable silicone wine glass will not break or shatter, no matter how much wine you have.


4. A wine shower/bath caddy

Relaxing in the bath after a long day sounds heavenly... until you realize you can't bring your wine.


5. More wine, of course!

