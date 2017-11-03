Anaheim Packing House offers a variety of sandwiches

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --The Anaheim Packing House inside of the Anaheim packing district holds dozens of vendors.
The food court has been open since 2014 with all sorts of different foods and cuisines.
ABC7 reporter Anabel Munoz visited the packing house in search of the best sandwich for National Sandwich Day.
The Anaheim Packing House offers the following sandwiches:
- Adya's spice minced lamb slider with pink-pickled onions
- Black Sheep's pork sandwich with big-eye Swiss, garlic aoli and balsamic onion
- Georgia's spicy crispy chicken sandwich
- Iron Press' Hot Mother Clucker
- Kettle Bar's soft-shell crab po-boy
- The Kroft's over-roasted turkey sandwich with gravy and cornbread stuffing
- Mix It Up's braised short rib sandwich with caramelized onion
- Orange Tei's OT buns with pork chashu, mayo and mizuna
- Sawleaf's premium flank steak banh mi sandwich
- Sweetbird's hot honey fried chicken sandwich
- Urbana's carnitas sliders
The Anaheim Packing House is open daily from 9 a.m. for breakfast with Pandor and most other establishments open for lunch at 11 a.m. or noon. The vendors stop serving food at 9 p.m., but bars are open until 11 p.m.