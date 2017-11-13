Array of Italian flavors on display at Eataly in Los Angeles

CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Other than likely waiting in a long line, there's not much to dislike at the Los Angeles Eataly.
This is the company's 39th store but only the fifth here in the U.S. Their motto: Eat, shop and learn.
"Eataly is a place, of course, with a lot of Italian products because we import thousands directly from Italia you cannot find everywhere, but we also select everything that is good here," said Eataly's Dino Borrideno.
"We are trying to re-create the Italian savior fare in the U.S. with taste and local ingredients."
Borrideno said they use local producers as well as Italian imports, since California mimics the Mediterranean.
In house they make Buffalo mozzarella, pasta, Italian bread and pastries and they even age their own beef.
The fish is dock-to-dish."We buy directly from the fishermen from the boat and we bring the fish here," said Borrideno.
It's picture-perfect food with that clean California panache.
"We have more than 400 different cheeses, 100 Italian. Every kind of salumi. You can come and buy the fresh truffle. They are in season," said Borrideno.
And Eataly in L.A. has something that is relatively new even to Italians: Panigochie.
"We bring for the first time," said Borrideno. "Little bread make fresh every day and you can fill with whatever you want."
There are two places to get coffee, two spots for pizza and a fish restaurant from chef Michael Cimirrusti, plus daily cooking classes.
"You can come get a glass of wine walking like in a real square in Italia," said Borrideno.