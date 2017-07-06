Best fried chicken spots in SoCal

FOOD & DRINK

Happy National Fried Chicken day from the ABC7.com staff! (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Here are the best fried chicken spots in Southern California, as determined by ABC7 staff.

Howlin' Ray's
It's the hot new trendy place to get fried chicken, so there's usually a long line.
Far East Plaza in L.A.'s Chinatown
727 N. Broadway #128
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant
This is a super traditional chicken place - think of the chicken dinner that your grandma made.
8039 Beach Blvd.
Buena Park, CA 90620

LudoBird
This may have started the gourmet fried chicken model. There are two locations: Universal CityWalk and Staples Center

Dinah's Chicken
It's the KFC model but with a homemade quality. It's not too heavy, and it's great chicken quality. There are two Dinah's in Los Angeles County -- Glendale and Culver City -- but apparently the only thing they share in common is the chicken recipe.
4106 San Fernando Rd. #A
Glendale, CA 91204

6521 Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles
It's the quintessential L.A. soul food spot. There are seven locations in Southern California, including Hollywood, Long Beach, Pasadena, West Los Angeles, Inglewood, Anaheim and Los Angeles at the corner of Manchester and Main.

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
The chicken here has lots of flavor, and it's perfectly crispy.
1262 Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA

509 S. Glenoaks Blvd.
Burbank, CA 91502

Tokyo Fried Chicken Co.
This is a Japanese take on classic Southern fried chicken with all the "fixins," including curried creamed corn, dashi-braised collard greens and an out-of-this world nori-topped mac-and-cheese. Suit up in the provided plastic glove and dig in. Don't forget the spicy ponzu!

122 S. Atlantic Blvd.
Monterey Park, CA 91754

What's your favorite place to get fried chicken in Southern California? Let us know in the comments below!
