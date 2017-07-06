Best fried chicken spots in SoCal

Here are the best fried chicken spots in Southern California, as determined by ABC7 staff.It's the hot new trendy place to get fried chicken, so there's usually a long line.Far East Plaza in L.A.'s Chinatown727 N. Broadway #128Los Angeles, CA 90012This is a super traditional chicken place - think of the chicken dinner that your grandma made.8039 Beach Blvd.Buena Park, CA 90620This may have started the gourmet fried chicken model. There are two locations: Universal CityWalk and Staples CenterIt's the KFC model but with a homemade quality. It's not too heavy, and it's great chicken quality. There are two Dinah's in Los Angeles County -- Glendale and Culver City -- but apparently the only thing they share in common is the chicken recipe.4106 San Fernando Rd. #AGlendale, CA 912046521 Sepulveda Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90045It's the quintessential L.A. soul food spot. There are seven locations in Southern California, including Hollywood, Long Beach, Pasadena, West Los Angeles, Inglewood, Anaheim and Los Angeles at the corner of Manchester and Main.The chicken here has lots of flavor, and it's perfectly crispy.1262 Crenshaw BoulevardLos Angeles, CA509 S. Glenoaks Blvd.Burbank, CA 91502This is a Japanese take on classic Southern fried chicken with all the "fixins," including curried creamed corn, dashi-braised collard greens and an out-of-this world nori-topped mac-and-cheese. Suit up in the provided plastic glove and dig in. Don't forget the spicy ponzu!122 S. Atlantic Blvd.Monterey Park, CA 91754What's your favorite place to get fried chicken in Southern California? Let us know in the comments below!