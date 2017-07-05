Making some Clase Azul decanters! pic.twitter.com/JNLSXS9AwE — Clase Azul Tequila (@Clase_Azul) August 7, 2014

If you're raising a glass of your favorite drink, how does a bottle of tequila that costs $30,000 sound?Clase Azul is a part of the surge in luxury tequilas hitting the market. But why is it so expensive? The tequila comes in hand-sculpted, hand-painted ceramic decanters -- some even have amber and 24-karat gold studding.Sales in the United States of high-end and "super-premium" tequila have surged by 67 percent over the past decade, CNN reported.George Clooney just sold his tequila company, Casamigos, for a cool $1 billion to London-based beverage giant Diageo.