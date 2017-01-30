California Dream Eater gets to sample the best of state's cuisine

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) --Chase Ramsey gets to travel across California and eat at all the best places.
Nice work if you can get it.
Ramsey is called the California Dream Eater. Visit California created by California's tourism board developed this clever concept to get people excited about dining out.
"People can add me on Instagram @CaliforniaDreamEater and tell me the best places to eat and I will hunt it down and eat it for them," said Ramsey.
In town to promote California Restaurant Month, Ramsey noshed at Connie and Ted's, a popular West Hollywood seafood spot. He was sent to try fresh oysters, lobster roll and fries.
"I just ate the Whoopie Pie. Incredible," said Ramsey.
California grows 80 percent of U.S. produce plus we're the nation's main supplier of almonds, olive oil and wine.
Add to that our melting pot population of creative chefs who help to make California cuisine famous.
Ramsey's eating adventures take him from Sacramento to San Diego, chewing the fat on social media and sharing his dining details along the way.
That means vegan buffalo wings in Stockton and Baja fish tacos in La Jolla.
"On our road trip through California we've taken three-hour detours because of that thing," he said.
No surprise he has favorites.
"My life was changed in Long Beach at the Attic on Broadway with Mac 'n' Cheetos," said Ramsey.
Dine LA just ended and there's just a few more days left to celebrate California Restaurant Month.
It's a way for the tourism board a way to offer your tastebuds and your wallet some incentives to eat out.
"Over 30 cities, and in LA alone over 300 restaurants coming together. Creating specialty menus, culinary events, deals," said Ramsey.
Boosting mood and the economy in January after the holiday rush is a tasty one at that.