FOOD COACH

California Dream Eater gets to sample the best of state's cuisine

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chase Ramsey gets to travel across California and eat at all the best places, thanks to the state tourism board's California Dream Eater promotion. (KABC)

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) --
Chase Ramsey gets to travel across California and eat at all the best places.

Nice work if you can get it.

Ramsey is called the California Dream Eater. Visit California created by California's tourism board developed this clever concept to get people excited about dining out.

"People can add me on Instagram @CaliforniaDreamEater and tell me the best places to eat and I will hunt it down and eat it for them," said Ramsey.

In town to promote California Restaurant Month, Ramsey noshed at Connie and Ted's, a popular West Hollywood seafood spot. He was sent to try fresh oysters, lobster roll and fries.

"I just ate the Whoopie Pie. Incredible," said Ramsey.

California grows 80 percent of U.S. produce plus we're the nation's main supplier of almonds, olive oil and wine.

Add to that our melting pot population of creative chefs who help to make California cuisine famous.

Ramsey's eating adventures take him from Sacramento to San Diego, chewing the fat on social media and sharing his dining details along the way.

That means vegan buffalo wings in Stockton and Baja fish tacos in La Jolla.

"On our road trip through California we've taken three-hour detours because of that thing," he said.

No surprise he has favorites.

"My life was changed in Long Beach at the Attic on Broadway with Mac 'n' Cheetos," said Ramsey.

Dine LA just ended and there's just a few more days left to celebrate California Restaurant Month.

It's a way for the tourism board a way to offer your tastebuds and your wallet some incentives to eat out.

"Over 30 cities, and in LA alone over 300 restaurants coming together. Creating specialty menus, culinary events, deals," said Ramsey.

Boosting mood and the economy in January after the holiday rush is a tasty one at that.
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsdealscaliforniafood coachtourismWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
How to help ease pain of wearing high heels
Dietician offers list of foods that may cause intestinal bloating
Sandbox fitness studio helps ease joint pain during workouts
Rain fails to dampen spirits during Tough Mudder training at Muscle Beach
More food coach
FOOD & DRINK
Disneyland's top secret menu items revealed
Free bottles of Big Mac sauce? We're lovin' it!
Fun facts about peanut butter
Top 7 pie shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Hollywood Hills debris flow takes out power lines, threatens homes
Trump to acting attorney general: You're fired!
Trump travel ban triggers worry, protests at LAX
Boy Scouts to allow transgender children in scouting programs
1976 murder of Righteous Brothers singer's ex-wife solved
CAIR files lawsuit challenging Trump executive order
President Trump says his order didn't cause weekend airport chaos
Show More
Off-duty LAPD officer shoots 2 burglary suspects in Downey
Many football concussions sustained in practice, study finds
Lexus driver wanted in deadly hit and run of bicyclist in Whittier
FDA: Elevated levels of toxic substance found in teething tablets
Suspect in reality contestant's murder pleads not guilty
More News
Top Video
Trump travel ban triggers worry, protests at LAX
CAIR files lawsuit challenging Trump executive order
President Trump says his order didn't cause weekend airport chaos
Quebec shooting: Suspect charged w/6 counts of murder
More Video