Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?

Halloween is all about spooky decorations, wearing the best costumes, trick-or-treating and most importantly, the candy.
The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend $2.5 billion on candy this Halloween, and that 71 percent of people will spend their night handing out sugary sweets to trick-or-treaters.
Put your candy knowledge to the test by guessing these Halloween favorites based on their ingredients.
Related Topics:
foodhalloweencandychocolatebuzzworthyplcb halloween
foodhalloweencandychocolatebuzzworthyplcb halloween