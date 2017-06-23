Check your fridge, because hummus produced by House of Thaller is being recalled.Three brands -- marketed as from Fresh Foods Market, Lantana and Marketside -- have pine nuts on top and come in 10-ounce packages.The company is recalling them because the ingredient supplier told them the roasted pine nuts may be contaminated with listeria.The products were distributed from April 18 to June 13 in the U.S.There haven't been any reports of anyone becoming ill from the hummus.