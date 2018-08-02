FOOD & DRINK

Costa Mesa's new Fill debuts with Hawaiian-inspired ice cream & coffees

Photo: Eunice K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Ice cream and coffee fans, take heed: there's a new spot in Costa Mesa to get your fix. Called Fill, the fresh arrival is located at 1767 Newport Blvd.

Owned by Hawaiian transplant James Mullis, and helmed by chefs Lincoln Carson and John Park, the dessert shop produces a "taste of Hawaii" with specialties like farm-sourced coffee, ice cream and fresh malasadas (a Portuguese treat made with balls of dough that are deep-fried in oil and coated with granulated sugar).

Look for ice cream flavors like Nilla Wafer dulce de leche, Royal Kona coffee and Hawaiian sea salted caramel, along with malasada sugars such as cinnamon and coconut. (You can view the menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Fill has already made a good impression.

Gail M.., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 28, wrote, "The ice cream at Fill is so rich, and the flavors are clean and clear. Texture is perfect. Very high quality."

"Had the vegan-friendly cinnamon toast iced coffee, which is made with oat milk," shared Yelper OC K. "It was delicious! Wish it came in a bigger size because I would definitely upsize this drink."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fill is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
