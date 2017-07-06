Costco testing $5 Shake Shack-style burger in SoCal

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) --Move over, Shake Shack. Costco is getting into the burger game.
The bulk retailer has long been known for its cheap pizza and hot dogs, but the company has confirmed that it is expanding its in-store menu to include a burger with an organic beef patty and a not-quite-cut-through brioche bun that strongly resembles Shake Shack's coveted version.
Costco is testing the new burger in five California locations: Pacoima, Corona, Livermore, Folsom and Lakewood.
A corporate communications representative for Costco did not deny that the menu addition was their own take on Shake Shack's burger.
The burger, according to Orange County-based blog Foodbeast, will sell for $4.99. Shake Shack's single sells in Glendale for $5.55.