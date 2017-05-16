FOOD COACH

'Cow funding' becoming a trendy way to buy grass-fed beef

EMBED </>More Videos

Online sites offer a specific number of cuts of beef until the entire cow has been claimed, then it's butchered and sent overnight to the consumer in refrigerated packaging. (KABC)

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Scott Thomas said he was concerned about the physical effects from eating factory-farmed beef, but like most consumers, he needs to watch his wallet.

"I have a problem with antibiotics in the beef," said Thomas.

Thomas found 'Crowd Cow,' an online "cow funding" site that offers the opportunity to choose cuts of meat you want from animals that are grass fed and raised in a humane environment.

Once all the cuts are claimed, your selection is sent overnight in proper packaging.

"We say you rally your friends. You tip the cow. And then we ship it out to you. So we're basically kickstarting cows," said CEO of Crowd Cow, Ethan Lowry.

Lowry, who also created the Urban Spoon website, is a serious carnivore who loves good food. And he knew there was a need for a way that consumers could buy fresh, local, grass-fed beef at decent prices.

"We're not trying to target something that beats Safeway prices, but better than Whole Foods," Lowry said.

Scott said he pays about $14 to $15 a pound.

Just like in grocery stores, prices for cow funding vary. Most of the cattle come from small farms where they're raised naturally in a pasture.

Lowry works with about 10 ranches from San Diego to central California, raising Waygu, Kobe and Angus beef.

The website shows how many cuts are available and their prices, which makes Thomas happy.

"You know where it's coming from. You know that they care," said Thomas.
Related Topics:
foodfoodfood coachtrendingmoneysaverfamilyGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
Pilates instructor trains golfers to get their game on par
WTRX brings boot camp workout to the water
Experts weigh in on health benefits of adding fats to drinks
'Feeding the 5000' festival served thousands lunch at Pershing Square
More food coach
FOOD & DRINK
Some Starbucks stores closed on Tuesday
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Frozen burritos recalled for possible listeria contamination
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Driver killed when car slams into building in Canoga Park
Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of 90th Oscars
Fire burns 3 businesses at Fontana strip mall
Too much caffeine led to heart problems that killed SC teen
Man pours bleach on himself, undresses at IE Stater Bros.
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
Some Starbucks stores closed on Tuesday
Show More
Firefighters reunite ducklings with mother
Shocking semifinal elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Man kills mother on Mother's Day, brings her severed head to store, police say
2 suspects arrested at Chase bank in Van Nuys after car theft
Kids name their little league team 'The Illuminati'
More News
Top Video
Driver killed when car slams into building in Canoga Park
Man pours bleach on himself, undresses at IE Stater Bros.
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russians
More Video