Eggslut cracks open near Americana in Glendale

Eggslut cracked open its newest location across from The Americana at Brand in Glendale on Thursday.To celebrate the restaurants fifth location, Eggslut gave away free signature "sluts" to the first 100 people in line at 252 S. Brand Blvd.Eggslut was founded in 2011 and offers egg-inspired gourmet food concepts.The restaurant's newest location opened next to Shake Shack on the corner of South Brand Avenue and East Colorado Street. The eatery will be opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.Eggslut also has locations in downtown Los Angeles and Venice.