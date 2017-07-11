FOOD COACH

El Pollo Loco chicken champs vie for title in Burbank cook-off

EMBED </>More Videos

Six out of 1,400 El Pollo Loco chefs had a cook-off in Burbank to earn the title of grill master. (KABC)

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
It's just 7 a.m. and the Burbank kitchen that is hosting the El Pollo Loco grill master competition is already sizzling.

"These guys have mastered the technique of grilling chicken. It takes something special to become a grill master," said El Pollo Loco Senior Operations Director Carlos Esquivel.

With almost 500 locations in the U.S., El Pollo Loco takes its chicken seriously.

They checked more than 1,400 grill masters, and now it's down to the final six in Burbank for the Grill Master's Challenge.

Keep in mind a restaurant wants continuity. You have to have the same chicken, the same spices the same ingredients, but it's how these guys grill that makes all the difference.

Jaime Ramos says the chicken has to be perfectly cold under 40 degrees with proper seasoning.

Santa Ana's Pedro Molina says it's all in the timing and the marinade, while Enrique Pulido suggests it's when you turn the birds.

Five of the six are California grill masters. Texas chef Brian Salazar says his secret is starting on low heat.

"If you have the flame too high, it's going to cook the chicken too fast outside and still be raw in the middle. The juices will come out too fast," said Salazar.

After 15 minutes on low, Salazar advises chefs to move the chicken around to where there's mid-high heat. Finally, turn up the flame the last eight to 10 minutes "to brown the outside of the chicken and give it a little crispiness," said Salazar.

All six finalists got trophies, jackets and chef forks, but Enrique Pulido who earned the title of champion received a $2,500 cash prize.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodfood coachcookinggrillgrillingBurbankLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
Kids' cooking camp heats up in North Hollywood
Senior citizens share secrets to staying healthy
SoCal chef recommends toast as a meal base
Jillian Michaels helps raise awareness in Stand Up 2 Cancer event
More food coach
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme hosts 80-cent glazed doughnuts deal
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious drink
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious mocktail
Kids' cooking camp heats up in North Hollywood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Detectives seek public's help to find Alhambra mom's killer
OC high school coach accused of molesting student
OC surfers hoping hurricane produces monster waves
Donald Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting
Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
Man found shot to death in Santa Clarita neighborhood
Ontario woman arrested after dog dies in hot car
Show More
IOC to pick LA, Paris for 2024, 2028 Olympics in September
Pet of the Week: Great Dane puppy named Miles
Missing San Pedro 12-year-old reunited with family
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving car in Ontario
14-year-old electrocuted when phone drops in bathtub
More News
Top Video
OC high school coach accused of molesting student
Man found shot to death in Santa Clarita neighborhood
OC surfers hoping hurricane produces monster waves
Donald Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting
More Video