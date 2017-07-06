FOOD & DRINK

Enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card courtesy of dineL.A.

DineL.A. Summer Roadtrip is presented by the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board.

DineL.A. is a 15-day dining event that takes place twice a year and showcases Los Angeles as a premier dining destination while highlighting the diversity of culinary experiences L.A. has to offer. With over 300 participating restaurants offering specially priced menus throughout Los Angeles, now is the best time to satisfy your appetite for adventure in one of the most dynamic dining scenes in the world. With so many culinary delights and surprises around every turn, there's no need to leave the city this summer.

Now's the time to make your move from car to table! DineL.A. ends on July 28 and won't be back again until winter. There are no tickets or passes required for dineL.A. Simply dine out at a participating restaurant, try a new dish or enjoy an old favorite. Advance reservations are strongly recommended. DineL.A. will take place Friday, July 14 to Friday, July 28, 2017, including weekends.

Visit dinela.com for a list of participating restaurants.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 7/13/17 at 4 p.m. PT. Open only to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email address per day. Prizes do not include accommodations or transportation. Void where prohibited. For complete sweepstakes rules click here: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/djv2w8

Enter here:
http://woobox.com/djv2w8

PRIZES: Twenty-five (25) winners will each receive a one-hundred dollar ($100) gift card
