Free bottles of Big Mac sauce? We're lovin' it!

Yep, you read it right.
The giveaway follows the nationwide release of two new Big Mac sandwiches: the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac. According to the fast-food chain, the new burgers will be sold through March 20.
A new-Mac-Sandwich-sizes party needs epic party favors?like 10k bottles of Special Sauce. Tomorrow find out when/where you might get one! ?? pic.twitter.com/nbT0GVrI8l— McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 24, 2017
Bottles of the Big Mac Special Sauce will be available at participating restaurants across the U.S. and on McDonald's social channels.
Additional details on how to get a free bottle will be released Wednesday.