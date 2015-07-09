After the Golden State Warriors "stole" a road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night, Taco Bell will let everyone in America "steal" a taco on Tuesday.Taco Bell contest rules stated that if either NBA finals team won a road game at the home arena of the other team during the finals, everyone would win the taco.The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 118-113 in Cleveland.As part of the fast food chain's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, patrons will be eligible for one free Doritos Locos Taco between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.According to an announcement on Taco Bell's Facebook page, the giveaway is limited to one free taco per person while supplies last.