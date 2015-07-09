FOOD & DRINK

Free taco Tuesday: Golden State Warriors win triggers Taco Bell giveaway

This Thursday, July 9, 2015 photo shows a Taco Bell, a Yum Brands restaurant, in Pembroke, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

After the Golden State Warriors "stole" a road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night, Taco Bell will let everyone in America "steal" a taco on Tuesday.

Taco Bell contest rules stated that if either NBA finals team won a road game at the home arena of the other team during the finals, everyone would win the taco.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 118-113 in Cleveland.

As part of the fast food chain's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, patrons will be eligible for one free Doritos Locos Taco between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

According to an announcement on Taco Bell's Facebook page, the giveaway is limited to one free taco per person while supplies last.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtacostaco bellGolden State Warriorsu.s. & worldCaliforniaNorthern CaliforniaOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
More chefs milling their own grains
Rat spotted inside Sprinkles Cupcakes in Glendale
411 on baking without grains at home
National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in El Sereno
Police dog fired for being too friendly, gets new job
LA Girl Scout pushes city to make crosswalk safer
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Texas Denny's fight
Pasadena kitten needs life-saving heart surgery
Residents plead for clean-up at SoCal battery plant
Burglars target businesses in Orange's Old Towne district
Show More
Grandmother's bail set at $3.2 million in Colton stabbings
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Man, woman found dead in Nuevo from apparent murder-suicide
CA businesses join, pay for Gov. Brown's China trip
LA Chargers donate money to save OC All-Star Classic
More News
Photos
Boeing testing cutting-edge submarine off Palos Verdes coast
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos