From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim

Taqueria Los Gueros
1900 W. Lincoln Ave.
PHOTO: peter p./YELP
Taqueria Los Gueros is a cash-only Mexican spot serving up fresh tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more.
The eatery -- with an additional location on Anaheim's La Palma Avenue -- also features the popular Mexican soup menudo made with beef stomach and red chili pepper broth, along with refreshing aqua frescas and horchata.
With a four-star Yelp rating, Taqueria Los Gueros is off to a positive start with locals.
Yelper Noemi B., who reviewed the restaurant on July 7, wrote, "This place is quick, great food, authentic, extremely well priced and just wow! Their salads are also really tasty, and with just one red and one green, it's all you need!"
"It's a great spot for some cheap tacos, burritos or mulitas!" shared Yelper Peter P. "Can't go wrong with asada or pastor. They also have buche, cabeza, tripa and chorizo. Unfortunately, no carnitas or lengua."
While its hours have not been published yet, the business can be reached at 714-603-7157.
Chao Village
430 S. Euclid St.
PHOTO: cynthia b./YELP
Chao Village is a Vietnamese fusion spot in close proximity to the Disneyland Resort, offering comfort food classics like pho, rice plates and stir-fried noodles, along with fusion specialties such as pho French dip and barbecue banh mi.
Chao Village has received a warm welcome to the neighborhood with a current Yelp rating of four stars out of 41 reviews.
Yelper Brenda L., who reviewed the eatery on July 7, wrote, "Being only a couple minute drive away from Disneyland, this spot is ideal for a filling and delicious lunch or dinner break away from the park! ... Pork chop with rice -- Delicious! The cut of pork was thick and it was perfectly cooked."
"Great place!" said Yelper Jacob D. "Good facility, cleanliness, service, friendliness (the owner was super nice and friendly) and the food was unexpectedly good!"
Chao Village is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
La Michoacana Gourmet
927 S. Brookhurst St.
Photo: La Michoacana Gourmet/Yelp
La Michoacana Gourmet is a spot to score frozen delights in Anaheim's Sherwood Forest and Thistle Development.
Come try fresh Mexican-style gourmet desserts, from premium milk-based popsicles and fresh churros to unique ice cream flavors and paletas (popsicles with real fruit). (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about La Michoacana Gourmet, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on the site.
Yelper Muhammad K., who reviewed the shop on July 7, wrote, "The best ice cream I've ever tasted. I went with a family of six and tried several flavors. Every one was unique and very delicious."
"The avocado and cheesecake ice is amazing here!" noted Yelper Marisa A. "My cashier Vanessa was very sweet, friendly and provided outstanding customer service. I will definitely be back!"
La Michoacana Gourmet is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.