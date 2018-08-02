From tacos to tequila: Satisfy your Mexican food cravings with these 5 LA newcomers

Calavera Burrito Co.
541 S. Spring St., Suite 106, Downtown
Photo: Calavera Burrito Co./Yelp
Calavera Burrito Co. is a Mexican spot, offering fast food and more in The Spring Street Arcade -- a historic building downtown that features a vibrant and diverse dining scene.
On the menu, expect to see an assortment of signature burritos wrapped in housemade flour tortillas, with offerings like chili verde shredded chicken; vegan-style vegetable medley; and birria -- a beef burrito complete with rice, beans, habanero onions, salsa and more.
Plates are on offer as well, along with nachos, ceviche and housemade strawberry horchata. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Calavera Burrito Co.'s current Yelp rating of five stars out of 23 reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Mike S., who reviewed the eatery on July 6, wrote, "I don't normally write good reviews, but when I do, it's because I've just eaten some bomb carnitas on incredible hand-pressed corn tortillas, with delicious homemade salsas and an ice cold agua fresca."
"Great service, amazing burritos!" noted Yelper Handly E. "The tortilla is handmade, I believe. I literally would have eaten it by itself. I love this place!"
Calavera Burrito Co. is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday.
Soto's Kitchen
1292 S. La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire
Photo: Soto's Kitchen/Yelp
Soto's Kitchen is a Mexican-style diner featuring an all-day menu inspired by family recipes.
For breakfast, come try the spot's popular tres leches French toast with seasonal berry topping; or breakfast burrito with house chorizo, egg and refried pinto beans.
The menu also features a variety of vegetarian and vegan offerings like the jackfruit avocado quesadilla with mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo and sour creme on the side; and vegan soyrizo tacos topped with cabbage, onions, cilantro and green salsa. (You can see the full menu here.)
This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.
Yelper Nick A., who reviewed Soto's Kitchen on June 10, wrote, "I highly recommend the breakfast burrito. ... Just the perfect amount of eggs, chorizo, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo. It's also very filling. I'm a big eater and one is plenty."
"Tacos, salad and ceviche were fresh and flavorful and cooked to order," added Yelper MissMoBe M. "Don't let the strip mall location fool you -- the food is great!"
Soto's Kitchen is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Saturday and Sunday. It's closed Tuesday-Friday, but the restaurant says on its website that service hours will be expanded soon.
El Jefe Fish Tacos
Los Angeles and surrounding area
Photo: Steph C./Yelp
El Jefe Fish Tacos is a food truck and Mexican spot serving up Ensenada fish tacos, quesadillas, and surf and turf burritos throughout Los Angeles County.
Visit the mobile eatery's Facebook page for location updates and additional information.
El Jefe Fish Tacos currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Cameron M., who reviewed the food truck on July 5, wrote, "The tacos were so tasty, I haven't been able to resist getting some more a few times in the past couple weeks on that commute. They're some of the best fish tacos I've ever had!"
"At first I thought it was a little pricey, but when I got my order I saw why," shared Yelper Grigor T. "Huge burrito and it was simply amazing!"
El Jefe Fish Tacos is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Tacos Palacios
10570 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake
Photo: Tacos Palacios/Yelp
Also serving the Los Angeles area and environs is Tacos Palacios -- a premium street taco truck, offering a build-your-own taco bar and ready-to-eat flautas, tortas, sopes and more.
The food truck will also swing by your home or business to serve up fresh tacos at your next event. (Visit its website here for more information on scheduling an event.)
Tacos Palacios is off to a strong start with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Onion O., who reviewed the mobile eatery on July 26, wrote, "Had cabeza and labio tacos. Best taco I've ever had! Will come back anytime I'm around!"
And Jay B. added, "Their tacos are excellent, the salsas are unbelievably good and everyone working the truck is as nice as can be. I love stopping here and will continue to do so (try the al pastor)!"
Tacos Palacios is open from 4:30 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Salvimex 110
14118 S. Vermont Ave., Harbor Gateway
Photo: noe A./Yelp
Salvimex 110 is an eatery offering up fresh Mexican fare in the city of Gardena, with menu items such as carne asada plates, Mexican fish stew and pupusas -- thick corn tortillas stuffed with a savory filling.
The spot is still getting its social media footprint started, so stay tuned for more from the business online.
With just one review so far, Salvimex 110 has already made a positive impression.
Yelper Imelda I., who reviewed it on July 24, wrote, "This place definitely surprised me. The pupusas and the tacos were delicious! The staff is awesome and very welcoming! The icing on the cake was the micheladas! I will definitely be coming back to this place the next time I'm visiting L.A."
Salvimex 110 is open from 9:15 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9:15 a.m.-midnight on Friday, and 9 a.m.-midnight on weekends.