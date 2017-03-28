FOOD COACH

Grocery Outlet helping Southern California food banks fight hunger

The Grocery Outlet is helping Southern California food banks fight hunger by making it convenient for customers to donate. (KABC)

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
As you head down the aisle to stock up on groceries for the week, most don't consider there are those who can't do the same, which is why the Grocery Outlet food chain decided to take action.

"In California we have over 5.4 million people who are struggling with food," said Grocery Outlet's senior field marketing director Brian Tademy.

Tademy said in honor of the chain's first anniversary in California, they've partnered their 20 stores up with Feeding America Riverside, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

"You can purchase bags of foods or a cash donation of $1 or $5," Tademy explained.

The bags contain canned items such as veggies, fruit, pasta and healthy bars, which are all things suggested by the food banks.

Nationwide, there are 260 Grocery Outlet locations. Its location in Burbank just opened in February.

"I tell my friends we're kind of like the Nordstrom Rack because we have great deals. Brand names at 70 percent off," Tademy said.

If you don't want to buy a pre-stocked bag, you can also head to the register and donate up to $5. According to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, $1 translates to four meals.

"We've certainly sold a lot of them. That certainly helps the food bank. We make it very convenient for them," said Burbank Grocery Outlet owner and operator Todd Pruitt.

Pruitt said Grocery Outlet was also happy to take any cash or loose change offered to make a difference for the food banks.

Since March 1, the chain has raised over $9,200. Grocery Outlet is matching up to $15,000 to food banks to help the fight against hunger.
