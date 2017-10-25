FOOD COACH

Halloween hand pies a savory solution for your holiday party

EMBED </>More Videos

Spinach ricotta jack-o'-lanterns and curried chicken half moon pies are just the right size to nosh while you enjoy your Halloween festivities. (KABC)

By
Dressing up and dashing around the neighborhood takes a lot of energy, so why not start out on the right foot by putting something solid in your stomach?

"I'm helping Sunset Magazine to spread the word on how to create easy, yet delicious meals on the go for Halloween," Chef Dzung Lewis said.

Lewis whipped up spinach ricotta jack-o-lanterns and chicken curry moon pies for your fright-night festivities.

"The great thing is you make these two days in advance," Lewis said.

Using store-bought pie crust and a 4-to-5 inch pumpkin cutter, found at places like Target or Michael's, cut out your lanterns, then pop them in the freezer to make them easy to carve when the time comes.

Halloween is a day full of sugar for adults and kids, so these pies are filled with lots of protein and veggies with a nice savory spice for everyone to enjoy.

The filling is a quick assembly of spinach, ricotta and nutmeg. Place a dollop on one half, top with the face, crimp with a fork, then use a natural food coloring egg wash to provide that orange hue.

For the chicken curry moon pies, Lewis said the filling is rotisserie chicken, curry seasoning, sautéed onions and coconut milk.

She puts the curry on one side of a circle, folds in half, then crimps or folds the edges over.

"This helps to create a very nice seal, and also creates a nice texture," Lewis said.

Here are the recipes, listed as number 5 and number 16 for Sunset's Jack-O-Lanterns and Moon Pies.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfood coachhalloweenholiday recipesfun stuffCooper Health System Chatparty
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
Dietitian details proper portions to boost brain health
Studies indicate seniors benefit from HIIT workouts
You can make healthy pumpkin spice foods at home
Breast cancer survivor gives 5 health tips for women
More food coach
FOOD & DRINK
PF Chang's offering free sushi for one day only
Dietitian details proper portions to boost brain health
New York City hotel sells $1,000 bagel
Unlock Frappuccinos from the secret Starbucks menu
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Vin Scully joined by Fernando Valenzuela during World Series 1st pitch
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Scorching temps, dry conditions continue across SoCal
Vegas gunman's brother arrested for child porn in Valley Village
Fontana father bleeds Dodger blue
Disneyland announces new hotel to open in 2021
10-year-old wins World Series tickets in school essay contest
Show More
'Saved by the Bell' diner coming to West Hollywood
Santa Ana winds subside, high temps remain in Inland Empire
Driver slams into Goodwill store in Pasadena
NAACP warns African-Americans about travel on American Airlines
$140K worth of iPhone 8s stolen in armed robbery
More News
Top Video
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Fontana father bleeds Dodger blue
Vegas gunman's brother arrested for child porn in Valley Village
'Saved by the Bell' diner coming to West Hollywood
More Video