Break out your white rum and get your cocktail umbrellas ready, because this Daiquiri recipe is simply delicious.July 19 is National Daiquiri Day, celebrating the tastiness and refreshing nature of the fun, flavorful cocktail. To celebrate, we have a top-notch recipe for frozen strawberry daiquiris that you and your tastebuds will love.Serves: 2-31/2 cup white rum1 1/2 cups fresh, chopped strawberries1/8 cup of lime juice1 cup of iceCombine the ingredients into a blender and pulse evenly. If you want your daiquiri a bit thicker, add additional ice as needed. Finish blending, pour into a glass, and enjoy responsibly!