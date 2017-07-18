FOOD & DRINK

Happy Daiquiri Day! Here's how to make a delicious daiquiri

Enjoy a strawberry daiquiri with this recipe. (ABC)

Break out your white rum and get your cocktail umbrellas ready, because this Daiquiri recipe is simply delicious.

July 19 is National Daiquiri Day, celebrating the tastiness and refreshing nature of the fun, flavorful cocktail. To celebrate, we have a top-notch recipe for frozen strawberry daiquiris that you and your tastebuds will love.

Strawberry Daiquiri
Serves: 2-3

INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup white rum
1 1/2 cups fresh, chopped strawberries
1/8 cup of lime juice
1 cup of ice

PREPARATION
Combine the ingredients into a blender and pulse evenly. If you want your daiquiri a bit thicker, add additional ice as needed. Finish blending, pour into a glass, and enjoy responsibly!
