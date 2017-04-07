Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opening Friday at Westfield Santa Anita

Hello Kitty fans are expected to make a mad rush to an Arcadia shopping center to get a first taste of Sanrio sweets at the new Hello Kitty Mini Cafe.The new cafe, which will take up permanent residence in Westfield Santa Anita, serving up a variety of baked goods (including birthday cake), flavored iced teas and coffee.Owners have invited patrons to a grand opening celebration at the cafe Friday at 11 a.m. The first 50 customers to arrive will receive a free drink of choice.The first 100 customers at the mini cafe will get a small commemorative gift with purchase, according to a tweet from the business.