FOOD & DRINK

Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opening Friday at Westfield Santa Anita

A new Hello Kitty Mini Cafe is opening Friday at Westfield Santa Anita. (AP)

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Hello Kitty fans are expected to make a mad rush to an Arcadia shopping center to get a first taste of Sanrio sweets at the new Hello Kitty Mini Cafe.

The new cafe, which will take up permanent residence in Westfield Santa Anita, serving up a variety of baked goods (including birthday cake), flavored iced teas and coffee.

Owners have invited patrons to a grand opening celebration at the cafe Friday at 11 a.m. The first 50 customers to arrive will receive a free drink of choice.

The first 100 customers at the mini cafe will get a small commemorative gift with purchase, according to a tweet from the business.
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantnew businessArcadiaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Man dies attempting Voodoo Doughnut eating challenge
'Tomatomania' offers tips, tricks to growing varieties of tomatoes
World's strongest coffee now for sale in U.S.
La Habra pizza parlor donating profits for 6 months
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Pentagon looking into Russia's role in Syrian chemical weapons attack
Neil Gorsuch confirmed; Senate approves Trump nominee
CA Legislature passes Gov. Brown's $52B plan to fix roads, hike gas taxes
1 dead, 1 investigated after possible DUI crash in Pasadena
Lonzo Ball's father blames '3 white guys' for UCLA loss
Police: Toddler found passed out on sidewalk after apparent OD
Rare McLaren race car parts stolen from OC motor sports business
Show More
Man wanted in sexual battery of Torrance mall employee
Hijacked truck crashes into Stockholm store in terror attack
$50K reward offered in Pico-Union stabbing death of homeless woman
US employers add 98K jobs; unemployment rate falls to 4.5%
Reasons to be physically active
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos