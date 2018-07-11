FOOD & DRINK

Here are Santa Ana's top 5 restaurants for Mediterranean cuisine

Photo: Kebab Place/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Mediterranean food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean restaurants around Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for kebabs, shawarma, Turkish fries and more.

1. Chicken Maison



Photo: Huy T./Yelp

Topping the list is family-owned and operated Chicken Maison. Located at 3332 S. Bristol St., it is the most popular Mediterranean restaurant in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,753 reviews on Yelp.

The local chain made its debut in Torrance in 2005, according to its website, and now has several locations throughout Southern California.

On the menu, expect to find a full rotisserie selection, along with kebabs, gyros, falafel and authentic Mediterranean lentil soup. (You can view the full menu here.)

2. Kebab Place
Photo: kebab place/Yelp

Next up is downtown's Kebab Place, situated at 306 W. Fourth St. With 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp, the spot has proven to be a local favorite, with Yelpers praising the eatery's fresh fare, large portions and friendly service.

Popular offerings include the restaurant's Greek salad, gyros and lamb kebabs, along with its many Mediterranean breakfast options. (See the menu on Yelp here.)

3. Panini Kabob Grill



Photo: todd h./Yelp

Panini Kabob Grill, located at 2810 Main St., Main Place Mall, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean spot four stars out of 459 reviews.

With locations throughout SoCal, the restaurant specializes in serving healthy and fresh Mediterranean fare using high-quality ingredients.

Menu offerings include vegetarian green lentil soup; hummus; and flat iron steak shish kebabs skewered with vegetables and served with your choice of rice and salad. (Check out the full menu here.)

4. DonerG Turkish & Mediterranean Grill



Photo: loretta c./Yelp
DonerG Turkish & Mediterranean Grill, a Turkish, halal and Mediterranean spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 256 Yelp reviews. Head on over to 121 E. Memory Lane, Suite D-3 to see for yourself.

The menu is a build-your-own concept, beginning with your choice of base (sandwich, rice, wrap) and continuing with protein options, sauces and additional toppings.

Signature items are on hand as well, like the popular Turkish street fries with onions, red cabbage, parsley, a beef doner kebab, feta cheese and Doner G sauce. (See the menu here.)

5. Byblos Mediterranean Grill
Photo: myle d./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Byblos Mediterranean Grill, which has earned four stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean and Lebanese eatery at 3701 S. Harbor Blvd., Suite E.

The family-owned and operated spot, with an additional outpost in Anaheim, features homemade savory dishes like beef shawarma, tabbouleh, pickled turnips and arayiss -- a rolled toasted pita filled with lean ground beef, fresh parsley, onions and spices. (You can check out the full menu here.)
