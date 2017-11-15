Here's where to find an inexpensive Thanksgiving meal in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Gelson's just one of many grocery chains making Thanksgiving easier for you. Order by Nov. 21 and they'll cook the entire meal for you to pick up, or you can pick protein only, or just the sides.
"We're very happy to do all the work for you. We can do turkey dinner, ham dinner, roast dinner," said Jessica Siegel of Gelson's.
"I like the cream spinach the best, but the turkey with cranberry sauce was also delicious," said Jerry Rappaport.
Rappaport came in for a taste test. He said his family will try their hand at cooking this year. "Which means next year we'll probably come back here," he said jokingly.
A dinner for twelve is $179 with plenty of options.
"You can do the full dinner that comes with mash potatoes and gravy vegetable medley, gingered yam souffle, cornbread stuffing, dinner rolls and our very distinctive cranberry sauce," said Siegel.
While this isn't really a coupon, Trader Joe's has a "fearless flyer" and it has a complete tutorial on some of the things that most of us buy at Thanksgiving dinner. It's a great little guide.
For those who want to head out for the holiday but don't want to spend a pretty penny, restaurants are ready to welcome you.
Check before you go, but most Boston Market locations will be open. They've got a full meal for $99.99 for up to 12 people, but you need to order by Nov. 19.
Denny's is keeping regular hours and has Thanksgiving friendly items, while Marie Callender's is open and taking reservations. Thanksgiving dinner is $21.99 for adults, $8.99 for children. They also have take-out dinner available after 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.