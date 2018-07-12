Hungry for brunch? The Broken Yolk Cafe opens new location in Costa Mesa

A new breakfast and brunch chain has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called The Broken Yolk Cafe, is located at 2701 Harbor Blvd.
The San Diego-based chain -- with additional outposts throughout the country -- specializes in fresh breakfast fare, with the original making an appearance on Travel Channel's Man vs Food, according to the chain's website.
Menu offerings range from south of the border options like huevos rancheros and Baja breakfast tacos to sweet delights like nutella crepes and Tiki Toast -- Hawaiian bread dipped in egg batter, grilled and topped with strawberries, blueberries, shredded coconut, caramel drizzle and powdered sugar. (You can view the full menu here.)
The Broken Yolk Cafe has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp.
Sonia N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 6, wrote, "My fiance stumbled on this restaurant while looking around on Yelp! I ordered the Border Eggs Benedict and it tasted so bomb! The egg was perfectly cooked and it also came with a side of hash browns!"
"Best breakfast I've had in a long time!" shared Yelper Sandra T. "This is a new establishment with enough menu options to cater to all sorts of taste buds."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Broken Yolk Cafe is open from 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa