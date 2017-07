TAKE A MENTAL 📸SCREENSHOT! Celebrate our 59th Anniversary on 7/18 with 59¢ pancakes! 7AM-7PM. Dine-in. Participation varies. 1 per person pic.twitter.com/0AuAMahAVn — IHOP (@IHOP) July 7, 2017

What's better than a stack of hot, fluffy pancakes dripping with butter and syrup? Nothing, except perhaps for CHEAP pancakes.From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., celebrate IHOP's 59th birthday with 59-cent short stacks of its famous flapjacks at participating restaurants nationwide.No coupon is necessary, but the offer is limited to one stack of three pancakes per customer.