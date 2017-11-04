Italian marketplace Eataly opens in Century City

If you love Italian food, there's a new way to get your fill -- and then some -- at Eataly, an Italian marketplace that opened Friday in Century City.Mario Batali from the TV show "The Chew" is an investor in the marketplace."We got it all going on -- from the coffee bar to the gelato to the rosticceria, the pasta, the fish restaurant. We are open for business tonight at 6 p.m.," he said.As for the creative name, Eataly CEO Nicola Farinetti said it was quite easy to come up with."The original idea was Eat Italy, and then we finally had this idea together of putting together those two names," he said.What you'll really be shocked by, though, is the sense of space. The location is 67,000 square feet of Italian food, Italian wine and Italian pastries."By putting everything together under one roof, we've created this fun experience that makes you enjoy learning about it," Farinetti added.If you're still not sure what an Eataly is, picture Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles -- except everything is Italian.