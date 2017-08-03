FOOD & DRINK

Japanese scientists create ice cream that doesn't melt

Green Tea ice cream sold in Japan. (Shutterstock)

Say sayonara to dripping, melting ice cream.

Scientists at Japan's Biotherapy Development Research Center in Kanazawa say they accidentally created an iced dairy treat that doesn't melt and it's available for sale. Kanazawa Ice - also known as "not melting popsicles" - first hit stores in April before rolling out in Osaka and Tokyo, according to the Asahi Shimbun.


The ice cream keeps its shape thanks to a strawberry extract which stops the oil and water in the cream from separating so quickly.

"Polyphenol liquid has properties to make it difficult for water and oil to separate so that a popsicle containing it will be able to retain the original shape of the cream for a longer time than usual and be hard to melt," said Tomihisa Ota, the popsicle's developer.

The iced treat was created by accident. The company was originally testing the polyphenol extracts to try and make a strawberry dessert. When researchers asked a pastry chef for his opinion, he noted the extract caused the cream to solidify and remain frozen.

The company's president, Takeshi Toyoda, claimed that its popsicles "will remain almost the same even if exposed to the hot air from a dryer," reports the Asahi Shimbun.

The popsicles are selling for around 500 yen each, or $4.5 dollars - and many seem satisfied with the sweet treat.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodice creamsummerbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Despite price, organics continue to grow in popularity
Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut
Baskin-Robbins offering $1.50 scoops Monday
Boyle Heights bakery celebrates 65 years with 65-cent tamales
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
1 shot, 1 pistol-whipped at party in Yorba Linda
Knight pleads not guilty to threatening 'Straight Outta Compton' director
Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case
Speed boat goes up in flames on San Dimas reservoir
Flames engulf Arcadia apartment building
Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge in 'Harry Potter,' dies at 91
3 rescued from stuck ride at Ventura County Fair
SoCal social media prankster is subject of investigation
Show More
2 water mains burst in Reseda in 1 day
Overweight kids have more 'frenemies,' study finds
Former member arrested in Glendale church arson
VIDEO: Russian reporter punched in jaw during live newscast
Rapper from Grandmaster Flash arrested in fatal NYC stabbing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos