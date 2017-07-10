NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --After scrubbing up, an ambitious group of North Hollywood kids are learning how to be little chefs.
"Today we're going to make raviolis," said Chef Gabriel Rubens of Miro restaurant.
It might seem like a challenge, but Rubens knows these kids are ready to master homemade pasta.
"There's so many things you can do. There's all kinds of doughs you can make, and almost everybody at home right now has everything to make pasta," said Rubens.
The kids aren't only learning to make pasta -- they're also venturing into sauce-making techniques.
"We cook some onion, some garlic and then we add the tomato sauce too so it's all fresh and all comes from scratch," Rubens told his class.
Owner Lisa Rotundi started Organic Kids LA cooking camp after launching a successful school lunch delivery company.
"They make a snack in the morning, something delicious like a smoothie, plan their lunch plus dessert," said Rotundi.
The summer classes are one week long from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Each week-long class costs $625.
Along with sports and crafts, kids learn kitchen safety and how to shop seasonally. Ten to 12 kids with similar skill levels learn to get comfy in the kitchen.
Now in their second year of holding summer cooking camp, the North Hollywood company plans to hold Saturday and after-school cooking classes during the school year to get kids excited about playing with their food.