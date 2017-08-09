FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut

Krispy Kreme has an out-of-this-world new flavor this month's total solar eclipse.

For the first time, their trademark original glazed doughnuts will be "eclipsed" with chocolate. The chocolatey switch coincides with the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

According to Krispy Kreme, customers can get an early taste of the solar eclipse doughnut during evening "hot light" hours on Aug. 19 and 20.

The doughnut will be sold at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States for a limited time only.

MORE: Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut

According to a representative at the Krispy Kreme location in Burbank, that store and most others in the area will be participating in the production of the special flavor.
