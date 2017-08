Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut

EMBED >More News Videos You might polish off a glazed doughnut in a minute, but here's a behind the scenes look at what it takes to make it for you.

A doughnut that tastes like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup? Yes, please.Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Hershey's to offer the special treat."The Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a Reese's Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter," the company said.The doughnut will be sold at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States starting on Friday and are only available for a limited time.And in case you were wondering.... here's the nutritional information