FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut

Krispy Kreme' Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut (Krispy Kreme)

A doughnut that tastes like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup? Yes, please.

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Hershey's to offer the special treat.

"The Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a Reese's Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter," the company said.

The doughnut will be sold at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States starting on Friday and are only available for a limited time.

And in case you were wondering.... here's the nutritional information.

You might polish off a glazed doughnut in a minute, but here's a behind the scenes look at what it takes to make it for you.

FOOD & DRINK
