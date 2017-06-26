FOOD & DRINK

Los Angeles demands $1.45 Million from Carl's Jr. over minimum wage violations

Acting on a tip from a Carl's Jr. employee, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer alleges the restaurants failed to raise the minimum wage as required last year.

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The city of Los Angeles announced Monday that it has taken action against the restaurant chain Carl's Jr., demanding the organization pay $1.45 million in restitution and penalties.

City of Los Angeles attorney Mike Feuer and the Office of Wage Standards said the company repeatedly failed to pay minimum wage to dozens of workers at multiple LA locations.

"Our offices will always aggressively stand up for workers to ensure they get the wages they're owed, and all the protections and benefits the law demands," said Feuer, according to a Los Angeles City Attorney's Office press release.

The OWS and the City Attorney's Office launched a probe into Carl's Jr. after a receiving a report from an employee. They found the fast food chain did not pay 37 employees a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour from the beginning of July 2016 through the end of that year.

The city also cited the company for allegedly not posting the notice of the current minimum wage rate, employee rights and sick time benefits.

A spokesperson for the public relations firm representing Carl's Jr. gave the following statement in response to the news:

"We have a long-standing tradition in California and are proud of our presence in the City of Los Angeles, as well as the positive relationship we have with our restaurant teammates, who are the most important people in our business. Our employees have been made whole and we are willing to pay a reasonable fine for our mistake. However, given the excessive demands of the OWS, we have no choice but to defend against any OWS actions."
