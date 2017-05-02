LA Food Bowl celebrates city's best restaurants, chefs

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --From street tacos to celebrity chef pop-up events, the first annual L.A. Food Bowl features an entire month of fantastic food events.
The monthlong celebration will include caviar tasting, breakfast for dinner, farmers market recipes and more.
"It's really a celebration of the city and its best restaurants and its best chefs and really showcasing everything that Los Angeles has to offer," said chef Michael Cimarusti, owner of Providence.
Cimarusti, a seafood king of sorts, is excited for May's monthlong LA Food Bowl, which is put together by the Los Angeles Times.
"There will be events that feature food trucks. There's night markets, where you sort of like walk around events," said Cimarusti.
Some other events include kids in the kitchen, biking and noshing by CicLAvia and much more.
"Nose-to-tail dining, which means that you're using every part of the animal," Cimarusti said.
For 30 days, there will be hundreds of events featuring well-known chefs and mom and pops, who will cook their best stuff for the occasion.
In honor of the theme, many restaurants are creating a signature food bowl, including bowls of soup, poke and great grains.
Cimarusti is concocting his signature "Ugly Bunch Bowl" using sea creatures - that aren't so pretty - featured in smoked creme fraiche rather swimmingly.
Along with good eats, there's plenty of philanthropy and education in the way of food waste, community hunger and sustainability.
"We as a community in the food world should think about giving back," Cimarusti said.
Cimarusti says Massimo Bottura, who founded "Food for Soul," will be teaming up with five of the world's most renowned chefs to tackle hunger and sustainability issues.
The chefs are striving to keep the food system in balance with minimal environmental damage while feeding more people the best food possible.