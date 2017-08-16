Lawsuit: Pennsylvania woman finds rodent in Chick-fil-A sandwich

A woman from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, says she found a dead mouse in her Chick-fil-A sandwich.Ellen Manfalouti is suing the fast food chain for more than $50,000.Manfalouti had a friend grab her a sandwich from the Langhorne location on the 2400 block of E. Lincoln Highway on Nov. 25, 2016.She was eating it, when she says she felt something funny.That's when she says she saw a dead rodent baked in the bun and took images. (Photos below)She was treated at a local hospital for extreme nausea.Manfalouti says she wants to be compensated for physical and psychological injuries.