Legacy Escape Rooms now open in Costa Mesa

Photo: Stephanie S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new escape room has debuted in the heart of Costa Mesa. Located at 1525 Mesa Verde Drive East, Suite 212, the fresh arrival is called Legacy Escape Rooms.

Designed by escape room enthusiasts, the games at this new spot are meant for pros and newbies alike, featuring highly immersive and nonlinear challenges requiring players to think outside the box.

Celebrating? Share your birthday, anniversary or other special occasion upon booking and the experience will be personalized to your event. (Visit the website here for current escape room offerings.)

Legacy Escape Rooms has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

David P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Legacy Escape Rooms brought a whole new twist and dynamic that absolutely nailed the experience. Every aspect was top-notch, from creating a fully immersive challenge for all involved to intricately complicated clues, a well-developed narrative and beautifully designed sets. "

"Finally another horror-theme escape room in Orange County!" said Yelper Milli N. "I absolutely love the layout and atmosphere of the room(s), and the creepy factor was definitely on par."

Head on over to check it out: Legacy Escape Rooms is open from 4-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 2-11 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
