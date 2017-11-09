Little Debbie has a lot of people wondering if one of their favorite snacks will be gone forever.Little Debbie's tweet on Wednesday included photos of four of their snacks: the Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Creme Pies and Honey Buns with the caption "One Gotta Go Forever.""Bye, bye Honey Buns. I never did care for them," Twitter user @starsongsky wrote."Christmas Tree cakes," suggested someone else.The four snacks are some of the company's classics.They have yet to reveal what they will be doing."We didn't say it would be easy. #OneGottaGo" Little Debbie tweeted Thursday.