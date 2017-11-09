BUZZWORTHY

Little Debbie could be getting rid of one of these snacks

EMBED </>More Videos

Could Little Debbie be getting rid of one of your fave snacks? (KTRK)

Little Debbie has a lot of people wondering if one of their favorite snacks will be gone forever.

Little Debbie's tweet on Wednesday included photos of four of their snacks: the Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Creme Pies and Honey Buns with the caption "One Gotta Go Forever."

"Bye, bye Honey Buns. I never did care for them," Twitter user @starsongsky wrote.

"Christmas Tree cakes," suggested someone else.

The four snacks are some of the company's classics.

They have yet to reveal what they will be doing.

"We didn't say it would be easy. #OneGottaGo" Little Debbie tweeted Thursday.


Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthytwittersnacks
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Twitter users utilize expanded character limit
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Where to get free sandwiches and deals on National Sandwich Day
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
Experts weigh in on the benefits of whole grains
Starbucks offering BOGO free holiday drinks
Paris opens its first-ever nudist restaurant
Italian marketplace Eataly opens in Century City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
OC chase ends after suspect jumps from freeway overpass in Norwalk
'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Popular Santa's Village opens for the holiday season
OJ Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel after parole
Preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Anza
LA sheriff's sergeant injured in crash in East LA area
Toddler is 1st reported flu-related death in OC, agency says
Show More
Woman arrested after chase in DTLA with stolen U-Haul
Thief hands out sweets after robbing bakery
Palos Verdes teen among 3 suspects in fatal South LA shooting
Uber, Lyft drivers will not be fingerprinted for background checks
Woman posts video of alleged attack in Eagle Rock
More News
Top Video
OC chase ends after suspect jumps from freeway overpass in Norwalk
OJ Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel after parole
LA sheriff's sergeant injured in crash in East LA area
Police shoot carjacking suspect with rubber bullets in Long Beach
More Video