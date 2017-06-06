More chefs milling their own grains

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Michael Fiorelli of Love and Salt in Manhattan Beach is passionate about using whole grains in his food. So much so he actually mills his own.
"There's a community now of people involved in this. What are you using it for? How are you baking? Everybody kind of feeds of each other," said Fiorelli.
He uses Red Fife wheat for English muffins, Sonora wheat in desserts and rye for pasta. "When the pasta comes out of the pan you can smell the rye," he claims.
Chefs like Fiorelli love whole grains for the taste, the texture, the look and the smell.
Health experts like it because of its real whole grain goodness. There are naturally occurring fibers in every serving - about three to four grams - plus a nice assortment of vitamins and minerals.
"We should be thinking of what we're putting in our bodies," said Fiorelli.
He gets his grains from the Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project north of LA that sells at the Santa Monica farmers market.
They're growing non-modified ancient grains, plus the coalition of farmers possess a wealth of knowledge on how to use them.
"Just like you're going to buy your fish, your meat, you talk to the butcher. Now you can go talk to your grain producer," said Fiorelli.
Take a recipe and swap out a half cup of all-purpose flour for one of these and go from there. Some take more liquid, others are an even trade.
Beyond Tehachapi you'll find whole grain flours online, at farmers markets and specialty stores. This chef feels they're worth the extra effort.
"It's about supply and demand so unless you want it, they're not going to sell it," said Fiorelli.