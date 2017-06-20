FOOD & DRINK

Museum of Ice Cream chilling in LA until October

A great place to stay cool amid the Southern California heat wave is inside a local museum, and the Museum of Ice Cream will be "chilling" here in Los Angeles until October now.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The pop-up museum was originally slated to be open only through May, but it has been so popular that its stay has now been extended four times.

All of the rooms in the museum have things you can eat or smell. There's even a room full of bananas which is just a short walk from the swimming pool full of sprinkles.

VIDEO: ABC7's Rob Hayes gets the inside scoop on the Museum of Ice Cream
I scream, you scream, we all scream for the Museum of Ice Cream in downtown Los Angeles.



"The sprinkle pool is filled with 100 million sprinkles," the museum's creator Maryellis Bunn said.

The West Coast Museum of Ice Cream is four times larger than the previous New York City exhibit and features 10 installations.

Tickets for the next run go on sale Thursday at museumoficecream.com. They're $29 for adults, and $18 for kids and seniors.
