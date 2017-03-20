FOOD COACH

Natural Product Expo brings all things natural to huge crowd in Anaheim

EMBED </>More News Videos

New Hope's Natural Product Expo had more than 80,000 people and 3,100 exhibits from mom and pop shops to big businesses. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
New Hope's Natural Product Expo had more than 80,000 people and 3,100 exhibits from mom and pop shops to big businesses.

"This is our new salsa verde popcorn, it's superfood, it's probiotic," said Living Intention's Geri Logan.

Retailers looking for the next best thing, manufacturers vying for their attention.

There was a lot of bone broth and even some vinegars that are meant for drinking.

Coconut remains a "hot property." Surf pro Laird Hamilton's superfood creamer aligns with the bullet proof philosophy of butter and coconut in coffee. He ups that by adding turmeric.

"To put nutrient-dense ingredients in your coffee is such a perfect place because so many Americans start their day with that," Hamilton said.

From non-GMO to sugar, much of natural portrays what isn't included, and foods free of allergens are extremely popular.

"One in three people are avoiding gluten, one in 13 kids in a classroom has a food allergy," Molly Hamilton said.

Kansas City Royals dietitian Mitzi Dulan produced nutrition nuggets she fed the team during the World Series - protein cookies with probiotics.

"Not only is that going to help support that utilization of the protein, but it also helps to support immune health and digestive health," Dulan said of her "Simply Fuel" cookies.

Celebrating 39 years, the four-day conference resembled a multi-page menu - too much to digest with plenty of confusion and hype.

But one thing is clear: the business of "natural" is financially healthy.

Which is why dietitian Ashley Koff tells you to watch out.

"The front of the package is a lot like a dating profile. They're just going to tell you what they think you want to hear and what they want you to hear," Koff said.
Related Topics:
foodhealthbusinessfood coachAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
Australian trainer explains the perfect plank
'Aging into the Future' conference brings new tech to help seniors
Juicero rolls out self-service stations in 11 Whole Foods Markets
Trainers look to hybrid workouts for better results
More food coach
FOOD & DRINK
Recall issued for frozen pizza sold at Walmart
Top 7 pie shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
See Starbucks' colorful spring-themed cups
Juicero rolls out self-service stations in 11 Whole Foods Markets
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Widow of father of 5 killed in Santa Ana hit-run speaks out
Man with autism reported missing after finishing LA Marathon
Roman Polanski attorney trying to arrange return to U.S.
Poll: Californians back FBI, are concerned about Russian interference
Brainworks Program gives LA students chance to examine the brain
4 LA County social workers to stand trial in death of 8-year-old boy
Boyle Heights shooting under investigation after man is shot dead
Show More
19-year-old allegedly forced runaway into prostitution
Man charged in Inland Empire shooting spree pleads not guilty
Victorville man beats, robs teen with developmental disabilities, deputies say
Woman dies after drinking toxic tea from SF Chinatown
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump campaign, Comey says
More News
Top Video
Widow of father of 5 killed in Santa Ana hit-run speaks out
Man charged in Inland Empire shooting spree pleads not guilty
Roman Polanski attorney trying to arrange return to U.S.
'Dancing with the Stars' returns with Mr. T, Simon Biles
More Video