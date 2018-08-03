New American spot Hippo opens its doors in Highland Park

Hungry? A fresh New American restaurant has you covered. The new arrival to Highland Park, called Hippo, is located at 5916 1/2 N. Figueroa St.
James Beard award-winning chef Matt Molina, whose resume includes LA's Triple Beam Pizza and Osteria Mozza, is turning out a variety of dishes at this new endeavor, Eater Los Angeles reports, from oysters on the half shell to crudos and clam pastas.
Other menu offerings include starters like cool summer wax beans with Serrano chiles, toasted almonds and Frenchie vinaigrette; and carnivorous dishes such as pancetta-wrapped barbecued quail with treviso (smokey radish), sage and balsamic vinegar. (You can view the full menu here.)
The new addition has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 42 reviews on Yelp.
Jessica C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 20, wrote, "Such an exceptional evening at Hippo! From the second we walked in, the hostesses were lovely and our waiter, Christopher, was fantastic. ... Every single plate was practically bone dry by the end of our meal, it was seriously that good. "
"The food was wonderful," shared Yelper Peter T. "I loved the simplicity mixed with a sense of adventure. The lasagna with pork ragu was incredible."
Head on over to check it out: Hippo is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodrestaurantbusiness
foodHoodlinefoodrestaurantbusiness