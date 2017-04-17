New clear coffee looks just like water

It's clearly coffee. Or is it? The latest caffeine craze is coffee that looks just like water.The brothers behind the idea of CLR CFF won't say how they removed the brown color from the beverage, but they promise it won't stain teeth.The company says its coffee is free of preservatives, artificial flavors and sweeteners. The ingredient list on the CLR CFF website includes only water, coffee and caffeine.The website claims the coffee is produced using "methods which have never been used before."For now, the clear coffee is only available in the United Kingdom and Slovakia.